Austal USA Names Blastos VP of Supply Chain Management

Austal USA has named Jim Blastos as vice president supply chain management, with responsibility for the company’s procurement, strategic sourcing, warehousing, logistics, material management and production control activities.

Blastos has over 25 years of experience in developing strategic organizational transformation, collaborative solutions and operational processing. He has held leadership positions in supply chain and operations in the U.S. Navy and industry, including Overhead Door Corporation, BAE Systems/DRS Technologies, The Home Depot and General Electric Company, prior to starting at Austal USA.

A Navy veteran, Blastos holds a Bachelor of Science degree in general engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He’s a Certified Lean/Six Sigma master blackbelt with a CIPS Global Certification, a global standard for procurement supply.

“Austal USA is excited to welcome Jim to our senior leadership team. His hands-on experience with global supply chain innovation will be a great benefit to our team,” said Austal USA Acting President, Michelle Kruger. “We are fortunate to have someone with Jim’s depth of strategic procurement background lead our talented supply chain and logistics department.”