Austal USA Names Parsons Human Resources VP

Austal USA announced it has named Kristin Parsons as the company’s vice president human resources, responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services.

“Kristin’s prior experience with Austal USA and her extensive experience as an employment attorney makes her the perfect selection to lead our Human Resources team,” said Austal USA Acting President, Michelle Kruger. “We are excited to have her join our senior leadership team as we work to recruit and retain our superior shipbuilding workforce required to successfully execute our current and projected contracts.”

Parsons is an employment attorney with over 20 years of experience working with human resources management and executive teams to provide strategic, practical and solutions-oriented employment counseling. Parsons previously served as Austal USA’s Associate General Counsel and was the company’s in-house employment attorney across Austal USA’s global footprint spanning Alabama, California, Virginia and Singapore.

Parsons obtained a B.A. in Psychology from Loyola University New Orleans and a J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, and holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.