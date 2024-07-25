Greene Returns to Nichols Bros in VP Role

Freeland, Wash. shipbuilder Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) announced it has appointed Lacey Greene as Vice President, New Construction Sales, effective from mid-July 2024.

A second-generation shipbuilder, following in the footsteps of her father who worked at NBBB for many years, Greene started her career 20 years ago on the NBBB labor crew during the build of the SEAFIGHTER, also known as the X-CRAFT, and the paddle-wheel cruise boat EMPRESS OF THE NORTH, now the AMERICAN EMPRESS. She worked her way up under the mentorship of Matt Nichols, and during her 15+ combined years at NBBB and sister company Everett Ship Repair (ESR), Greene was instrumental in the proposal development for numerous repair and newbuild projects including Bowhead Transport landing craft, Lindblad Expeditions cruise boats, multiple passenger-only high-speed ferries, several tugs of various types, and more.

"We are excited to welcome Lacey Greene back to our team as Vice President, New Construction Sales. Her career journey at NBBB and ESR is a testament to her dedication and passion for the industry," says Gavin Higgins, CEO. "Lacey’s innovative approach and commitment to excellence will drive our growth and strengthen our position as a leader in shipbuilding."

Matt Nichols, Retired Vice President, said, "Lacey has been an integral part of our team for many years, and as I announce my retirement, I am certain that her deep understanding of our operations and her vision for the future make her the ideal person to lead our new construction sales. I am confident that Lacey will restore the high standards and legacy of Nichols Brothers Boat Builders."

Green returns to NBBB from Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group, where she served as Business Development Coordinator.

"I am deeply honored to assume this pivotal role and continue the work that has been such a significant part of my life and career," Greene said "Leading new construction sales at NBBB and ESR marks a significant milestone for me. I am eager to reconnect with our exceptional team, foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, and further enhance our reputation for unparalleled craftsmanship and excellence in the shipbuilding industry. As we bid farewell to Matt Nichols, I am inspired by the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation he has established."