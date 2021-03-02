Austal USA Promotes Ryder to VP

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA said on Tuesday it has named long-time business development executive Larry Ryder as the company’s new vice president of business development and external affairs.

In this role, Ryder is responsible for all of Austal’s business development efforts, state and federal legislative activities, customer relations with the U.S. military as well as coordinating external communications and media relations.

Ryder joined Austal USA in 2014 as the company’s senior director of business development and customer relations. He has extensive experience with shipbuilding programs and served as the first director of the U.S. Marine Corps’ High Speed Vessel (HSV) program office where he helped develop the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program. Ryder also served as the deputy program manager for the Joint High Speed Vessel (JHSV) in the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. While at General Dynamics, Ryder led all domestic and international business development efforts for the Littoral Combat Ship and EPF programs.