Austal USA Receives Submarine Module Construction Order

Austal USA has received its first order for components supporting construction of a US Navy Columbia-class submarine.

The order, from General Dynamics Electric Boat (Electric Boat), is for fabrication of the Command and Control Systems Module (CCSM) for the third ship in the Columbia-class program (SSBN 828).

This order represents a significant expansion in the capabilities Austal USA has been providing to the submarine industrial base since February 2023.

The purchase order, with a value of up $12.8 million, was issued by prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat (Electric Boat) for work from 2024 through 2027.

The construction of this and other submarine modules is the result of the strategic partnership formed in 2022 between Austal USA and Electric Boat, supported by the US Navy, to expand the production capacity of the submarine industrial base. As part of the partnership, Austal USA is constructing and outfitting Command and Control Systems Modules (CCSM) and Electronic Deck Modules (EDM) for the Virginia- and Columbia-class programs.

Austal USA continues to expand its facilities and workforce to support the growing demand of the submarine industrial base. This project follows a recent order received from Electric Boat for three Virginia-class modules.

In March, Austal USA welcomed a group of high-ranking US Marines and US Congressmen to their Mobile, Ala. ship manufacturing facility. During the visit, Austal USA leadership briefed them on the company’s recent investments and progress on several ship construction and design contracts including Austal USA’s growing strategic partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat.



