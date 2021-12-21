Austal USA Wins Navy Contract for NGLS Design Study

Austal USA said it was awarded a contract to perform design studies for the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) program. This contract requires Austal to develop a new baseline design and perform specific trade studies for the Navy’s newest logistics ship. Austal, as the shipbuilder and design agent, will be the prime contractor.

“Austal is excited to begin work on another U.S. Navy steel shipbuilding program,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said. “This contract, combined with our recent T-ATS ship construction contract award and the concept studies we are performing on the LAW program, demonstrate our commitment to bring the same industry leading quality to steel ships as we have been delivering for aluminum ships.”

The NGLS program represents a new class of medium-sized at-sea supply ships intended to support small surface combatants such as Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and frigates as well as the Navy’s planned Light Amphibious Warships (LAW). The mission of the NGLS fleet will include refueling, rearming, and resupply of naval assets.

Austal USA’s reputation of completing major military vessel contracts on schedule and on budget gives the company a strong foundation to provide a highly capable and cost effective NGLS design to the Navy.