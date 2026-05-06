Australia Bans Bulk Carrier for MLC Violations

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued a third ban in less than two months after another shipping company was found to have underpaid its crew, breaching the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

On April 23, AMSA boarded the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier, FPMC B Forever, operated by Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation, in the Port of Newcastle for a port State control inspection.

Inspectors found the crew had been underpaid by almost A$15,000 and were being charged for potable water, among other deficiencies, which is an unlawful practice.

AMSA detained the vessel and issued a ban to Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation, prohibiting the vessel from entering Australian ports or waters until October 4, effective immediately.

AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations, Greg Witherall, said the ban leaves no room for misinterpretation. “Underpaying seafarers – by any amount – is unlawful and will trigger enforcement action. This action should serve as a clear warning to operators who think they can cut corners at the expense of their crew.

“The law is clear: if you underpay your crew, the cost will be far higher than the wages you tried to withhold.”

Operators who are denied access to Australian waters or ports can face millions of dollars in lost revenue, supply chain disruption and increased scrutiny in future inspections.



