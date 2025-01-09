Australia Blitzes Illegally Fishing Off Northern Territory

Over the past month, the Australian Border Force has intercepted 12 illegal foreign fishing vessels in waters off the Northern Territory, seizing over six tonnes of sea cucumber, 500kg of other catch, and over two tonnes of salt, which is used to preserve the catch.

Operation LUNAR is multi-agency operation in the Northern Territory established on December 8, 2024 to target the increase in illegal fishing along the +10,000km of remote Northern Territory coastline.

Eleven Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on January 7, 2025.

The case arose from an incident on December 18, 2024, when Australian authorities apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Croker Island, Northern Territory. They seized a particularly large quantity of sea cucumber, determined at the time to be approximately 3,200kg.

Various fishing equipment was also seized, including a dredging device that can cause significant damage to delicate reef systems.

The vessel was seized and destroyed in accordance with Australian law. The crew was detained and transported to Darwin, and all 11 were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.

The master of the vessel, along with two crew members committed similar in 2017 and faced prison terms of up to six weeks. The remaining eight crew members were released on A$500 undertakings to be of good behavior for two years.

There have been 110 Indonesian fishers prosecuted in Darwin Local Court since July 1, 2024.



