Steel Cut for USACE Eco Dredger

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has officially begun construction on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) new medium class hopper dredger with a ceremonial steel-cutting event.

The vessel is being built at ESG's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

ESG is collaborating with Royal IHC on the design.

USACE's new hopper dredger will be able to load up to 15% more efficiently, reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact, with an ECO Control Package that includes high-end controls for trail speed, dredge pump and draghead vizor.

The hopper can be fully loaded with medium fine sand in less than 45 minutes, and the latest high efficiency dredge pumps, almost halves the desired discharge time. The pump maximizes the operational efficiency and durability of this hopper and is specifically developed for passage of large obstacles.

Unique to this hopper dredger is the use of a semi-autonomous Dredge Assist program that requires minimal human interaction to complete tasks.

The patented overflow system limits the vessels’ ecological impact by reducing turbidity as compared to a conventional anti-turbidity valve.

The hopper dredger is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that meets EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier 3 standards. The propulsion arrangement, consisting of three main generators, allows for maximum flexibility, optimal fuel consumption and operational safety in case of engine failure.

Until this vessel, the USACE hadn’t built a deep draft hopper dredger in over 40 years. The new hopper dredger will enter the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet. The vessel will replace the 57-year-old dredger McFarland based in the Corps’ Philadelphia District. The McFarland is one of four oceangoing hopper dredgers owned and operated by USACE.

Vessel Specifications:

Length: 320’

Beam: 72’

Hull Depth: 28’

Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”

Draft (hopper full): 25’6”

Maximum Hopper Capacity: 6,000 yd3

Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’





