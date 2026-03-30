Australia Destroys Foreign Fishing Vessels in Crackdown

The Australian Border Force (ABF) is continuing disruption operations across northern waters, with five foreign fishing vessels intercepted and destroyed at sea since the commencement of Operation BROADSTAFF.

Two of the five vessels were intercepted on February 20 while fishing illegally near Albany Island.

Another vessel was intercepted on March 3 in the Escape River on the Cape York Peninsula, while two more boats were intercepted off Trochus Island on March 7.

Maritime Border Command (MBC) Acting Deputy Commander Brooke Dewar said: “Increased vessel destruction through Operation BROADSTAFF reflects a deliberate enforcement posture.

“Our officers are on the water every day, protecting Sea Country, northern communities and Australia’s marine resources.”

Since January 1, the ABF has intercepted 19 foreign fishing vessels in waters off northern Queensland and the Torres Strait, nine of which have been destroyed.

Under Operation BROADSTAFF, ABF officers are working with partner agencies using intelligence-led patrols, aerial surveillance, on-water assets and community reporting to identify, track and shut down illegal foreign fishing across the Torres Strait.

Recent interceptions have stopped boats before illegal foreign fishing occurred, highlighting early operational successes.

“Vessel destruction is one tool. Seizure of fishing equipment, education and escorting vessels out of Australian waters are also critical parts of a multi-layered enforcement approach,” Dewar said.



