Australia Fines Indonesian Sea Cucumber Poachers

Nineteen Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in three separate cases at Darwin Local Court on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

The matters arose from incidents where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally on June 22, 2025 in the Cobourg Marine Park, Northern Territory and two Indonesian vessels fishing illegally on June 25, 2025 near Maningrida, Northern Territory.

The crews were detained, and the Australian Border Force (ABF) seized the vessels. The vessels were destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.

Authorities seized a total of 130 kg of sea cucumber, 390 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch, navigational aids and various fishing equipment.

All fishers were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).

The masters of the three vessels were each fined A$6,000 ($3,925) and 15 crew members were each fined A$3,500. One crew member with a previous finding of guilt for similar offending was fined A$4,000. All fines are payable within 28 days with potential terms of imprisonment in the event of default.

All fishers will be removed from Australia by ABF and returned to Indonesia at the earliest opportunity.

Australian authorities work with the Indonesian Government to address illegal fishing at its source, through the delivery of public information campaigns within Indonesian fishing communities, the distribution of educational material, targeted social media campaigns and proactive engagement with fishers.



