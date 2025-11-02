Australia: Foreign Fishers Receive Fines, Imprisonment

In total, 18 Indonesian nationals have pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in three separate cases at Australia’s Darwin Local Court.

The Australian Border Force seized hundreds of kilograms of sea cucumber, detained crews and destroyed three fishing vessels in accordance with Australian law.

The fishers pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).

Fines of A$3,000 and four to eight weeks of prison time were handed down.

All fishers will be removed from Australia by the Australian Border Force and returned to Indonesia after having served their applicable periods of imprisonment.



