Australia Shortlists Renewable Hydrogen Projects for Funding Support

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced the shortlisted projects for Round 2 of the Hydrogen Headstart Program, marking a major step forward in scaling Australia’s renewable hydrogen industry.

The projects selected to progress to the next stage in the application process are some of the most advanced large-scale renewable hydrogen proposals in the country, spanning multiple states and a range of end uses, including ammonia and alternative fuels.

The Australian Government has halved the amount of funding allocated to the program in the 2026 Federal Budget down to A$1 billion ($722 million).

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “Renewable hydrogen presents Australia with a significant economic and decarbonisation opportunity. Its potential to develop low-emission fuels for aviation and shipping, as well as key inputs for fertiliser could also help improve the nation’s energy resilience in the longer term.

“Renewable hydrogen is a complex, capital-intensive industry and progress takes time, but it is a critical enabler of industrial decarbonisation, particularly for hard-to-abate sectors. What we’re seeing are expressions of interest that are considered and well aligned to future market demand.”

The shortlisted applicants are:

Announced in the 2023-24 Budget, the Hydrogen Headstart Program aims to catalyse Australia’s hydrogen industry to take advantage of the country’s opportunity to be a global hydrogen leader.

Round 2 of Hydrogen Headstart builds on ARENA’s existing support of renewable hydrogen, with the Agency having already committed more than A$1.2 billion to two projects in Round 1, and over A$396 million to 68 renewable hydrogen projects since 2017 through other funding programs.

Under the Program, projects seeking to produce renewable hydrogen, or derivatives, can apply for a production credit delivered over 10 years to bridge the commercial gap between the cost of producing renewable hydrogen and market prices.

Shortlisted applicants now have until early September 2026 to submit their full application. Following the assessment phase, a recommendation will be made to the Hon Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, for approval on which projects will receive support.



