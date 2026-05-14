bound4blue Targets LNG Carrier Market through Cryosafe Partnership

Spanish wind propulsion company bound4blue has signed a partnership agreement with LNG consultancy provider Cryosafe Services to support the application of its eSAIL wind propulsion technology on LNG carriers.

The companies said they would collaborate on evaluating eSAIL integration and configuration options for LNG vessels, including operational factors such as vessel air draft, cargo operations, gangway entry and mooring line arrangements to ensure compliance with LNG terminals and floating storage and regasification units.

bound4blue said LNG carriers represented a key growth segment for its autonomous wind propulsion technology due to vessel speeds, available deck space and global trading routes.

The company said optimized eSAIL installations could help LNG carrier owners and charterers reduce fuel consumption, emissions and regulatory compliance costs.

“The LNG Carrier market is a key growth area for bound4blue. So, it’s fantastic to agree this collaboration agreement with a leader in LNG operations support - a company that knows LNG Carrier operations and terminal compliance factors inside out,” said Daniel Mann, CCO at bound4blue.

bound4blue said its DNV type-approved eSAIL system was designed to reduce fuel use and emissions while supporting compliance with regulations including the EU Emissions Trading System, FuelEU Maritime and Carbon Intensity Indicator requirements.

“We are committed to supporting proven technology that enables more efficient LNG carrier operations. We look forward to working with bound4blue on future LNG carrier projects, conducting studies to determine the most optimised eSAIL installation, and contributing our extensive operational experience in the LNG industry,” added Grant Wintle, COO at Cryosafe Services.