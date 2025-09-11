Australian Border Force Intercepts Illegal FVs

ABF disposed of all four vessels and will bring the crews to Darwin, NT for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).



Australian Border Force (ABF) has destroyed four foreign fishing vessels in three separate locations and detained their crews for allegedly fishing illegally in Australian waters. A combined total of more than 280kg of catch was seized. On 24 August 2025, the ABF apprehended an Indonesian vessel suspected of fishing illegally in waters off the Tiwi Islands in the Northern Territory.



The apprehension occurred before the crew had a chance to fish and cause damage to Australia's fishing resources. ABF officers detained the crew and disposed of the vessel in accordance with Australian law.



On 28 August 2025, the ABF apprehended an Indonesian vessel allegedly fishing illegally in Malay Bay, Northern Territory.



Officers boarded and identified 100kg of sea cucumber, 500kg of salt used to preserve the catch and a variety of fishing equipment.



ABF seized the catch and fishing equipment. Authorities returned the catch to the ocean, detained the crew and disposed of the vessel in accordance with Australian law.



On 28 August 2025, the ABF also apprehended two more Indonesian vessels allegedly fishing illegally near Jabiru Shoals off the Western Australia coast.



Officers boarded both vessels and identified a combined 180kg of catch, and a variety of fishing equipment.





Image courtesy Australian Border Force (ABF)



