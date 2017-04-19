Australian MATV Completes Sea Trials

The Royal Australian Navy’s new Multi-role Aviation Training Vessel (MATV) MV Sycamore has passed sea trials. Following final vessel handover from builder Damen Shipyards Group, MV Sycamore will perform diverse training and support duties.

In addition to the more traditional elements of sea trials such as maneuvering and speed tests, the MV Sycamore was put through her paces with an extensive testing program of all on-board military systems, including testing of the air traffic radar, flight deck lighting and firefighting, flight deck communication systems and helicopter traverse installation procedures. All systems and processes of the vessel were accepted by representatives of the Commonwealth of Australia.

The chief role of the vessel will be to provide a training platform for all possible helicopter-related operations, such as helicopter deck landings and take off, helicopter (in-flight) refueling operations and air traffic control.

“Based on Damen’s successful and proven OPV series, the MATV is a very versatile ship,” said Damen Sales Director Asia Pacific , Roland Briene.

Damen’s versatile MATV design will enable the Royal Australian Navy to accomplish numerous other secondary tasks also. The MV Sycamore will be able to undertake torpedo and mine recovery operations, navigation training, dive support, Officer Sea Familiarization, target towing and consort duties as well as unmanned aerial vehicle support. Furthermore, the 94-meter-long vessel has a large storage capacity, which gives her the potential to be mobilized in humanitarian relief operations.

The coming weeks will see the MV Sycamore being prepared for her maiden voyage to her home port of Sydney, Australia, where she is expected to arrive at the end of May.