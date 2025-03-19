Australian Green Hydrogen Project Receives Government Funding

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced the first recipient from its Hydrogen Headstart Program, with $814 million in funding allocated under round 1 to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) 1,500 MW Murchison Green Hydrogen Project in Western Australia.

The Murchison Green Hydrogen project is being developed by CIP. Murchison involves large-scale production of renewable hydrogen and ammonia in Western Australia. The project will be located approximately 15 km north of the coastal town of Kalbarri and will include up to 1.5 GW of electrolysis and 3,600 tonnes per day of Haber-Bosch ammonia production capacity.

The facility will operate completely off-grid, powered by approximately 1.2 GW of solar photovoltaic and approximately 1.7 GW of onshore wind new build generation with a 600 MW /1,200 MWh battery energy storage system and water sustainably sourced through a new desalination facility.

Renewable ammonia is expected to be exported to support global decarbonization including fuel for heavy transport and shipping.

Murchison must now satisfy a number of development conditions and achieve commercial operations before the funding is released. Funding under the program is paid based on production volumes over a 10-year operating period.

To date, ARENA has provided over $370 million to 65 renewable hydrogen projects from early-stage research to deployment projects.

According to analysis by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), Australia’s hydrogen industry could unlock over $50 billion in additional private sector investment and create up to 16,000 new jobs by 2030.



