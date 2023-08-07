Australian Police Charges Two More Over Attempted Cocaine Import

An Australian man and woman have been arrested for their alleged roles in attempting to import 850kg (1,874 pounds) of cocaine into Australia hidden on a bulk cargo carrier.

Police allege a Dianella man, 37, and a Doubleview woman, 32, were a part of the Australian-based syndicate responsible for collecting the drugs and facilitating the logistics of the importation.

Police have seized about A$90,000 cash allegedly hidden in the bathroom cupboard of the man’s home and five mobile phones.

Both were arrested and charged with conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs contrary to section 307.1(1), and by virtue of section 11.5(1) of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth). The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment.

The consignment was found in May 2023 after a joint agency investigation, which has now resulted in the arrest of seven people.

The joint agency investigation started after authorities received intelligence about a plot for an illicit consignment of drugs to be dropped in the ocean off the West Australian coast in May for collection by an Australian-based syndicate.

Authorities were investigating bulk cargo carriers destined for WA ports in May when on May 24, 2023, Western Australia Police Force and Volunteer Marine Rescue WA assisted the crew of a 10m cabin cruiser in distress near Rottnest Island, about 22km off the coast of Fremantle. Three men were onboard the cabin cruiser, named No Fixed Address.

Law enforcement suspicions were raised after the AFP identified the cabin cruiser had been purchased using cash a day earlier, just hours before it was taken out to sea, and accounts of the trio’s trip seemed suspicious. The men also appeared to have limited boating experience and allegedly told police they had engine trouble.

Police arrested the three men, aged 21, 25 and 29, who had been travelling on the cabin cruiser and charged them for their alleged involvement in the attempted import. The vessel’s master, 43, and chief engineer, 39, were then arrested and charged in June 2023.

Investigations remain ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.

AFP Acting Inspector Kristen Swan said: “Cocaine is a highly addictive drug which can cause, among other conditions, psychosis, stroke, heart disease, kidney failure along with significant social and financial problems. By stopping cocaine and other illicit drugs from reaching our shores, we are helping to keep our communities safe. Illicit drug use contributes to the road toll, child neglect and family violence.”