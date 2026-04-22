Anschütz to Deliver Integrated Bridge System for Arkona Refit

The German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) has awarded Anschütz a contract for the refit of the multi-purpose vessel Arkona, bringing the ship’s navigation and bridge systems up to the latest technological standard.

Anschütz will supply a complete SYNAPSIS Integrated Bridge System (IBS) which consolidates all relevant navigation information within a unified and consistent user interface. Radar, ECDIS and conning applications will be provided via multifunctional workstations at all navigation positions, empowering the crew with full situational awareness and control at all times.

The bridge upgrade is complemented by the new Anschütz solid-state transceiver, delivering high‑fidelity raw radar video directly to the bridge applications, as well as a selection of modern sensors that provide accurate data for navigation and situational assessment. As a result, Arkona will receive a fully integrated and scalable system and benefit from significantly enhanced safety and operational efficiency.

A major project milestone has already been achieved: the factory acceptance test at the Anschütz facilities in Kiel was successfully completed at the end of March in the presence of customer representatives. They were able to see first-hand the system’s performance and the intuitive operation of the SYNAPSIS IBS.

The project builds on experience gained from the new multi-purpose vessels currently being constructed at Abeking & Rasmussen, which are also being equipped with Anschütz systems. Standardization of bridge systems across the fleet reduces complexity for the WSV, simplifies spare parts management and service processes and enables seamless rotation of crews between vessels.

At the same time, Arkona’s bridge team benefits from the latest generation of intelligent navigation technology – reliable, robust and tailored to the demanding operational profile of a high‑performance multi-purpose vessel.