Australian Rangers Act Swiftly on Illegal Fishing

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has praised the swift actions of the Anindilyakwa Land and Sea Rangers and Northern Territory Police following the detection and apprehension of foreign fishers on Groote Eylandt on December 9.

It comes amid two other apprehensions in separate operations this month in which authorities seized more than 400kg of sea cucumber, 2,200kg of other catch and assorted fishing equipment.

All three vessels have been destroyed, and the ABF has transported the crews to Darwin for investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) for alleged offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.

On December 5, authorities intercepted an Indonesian vessel allegedly fishing illegally near Cobourg Peninsula in the Northern Territory. Officers seized 400kg of sea cucumber and fishing equipment.

On December 9, the Anindilyakwa Land and Sea Rangers detected a vessel in mangroves on Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory. NT Police apprehended the crew, who were transferred into ABF custody. A large quantity of sea cucumber was identified onboard the vessel.

On December 10, authorities intercepted an Indonesian vessel allegedly fishing illegally near Jabiru Shoals in the Timor Sea. Officers seized 2,200 kg of catch and fishing equipment.

ABF Operation LUNAR Commander Alex Kelsall thanked the rangers and police for their quick actions on December 9 and encouraged others in the Northern Territory community to continue to report suspicious activities at the border.

“Illegal foreign fishers should not assume remote locations will protect them from detection," Kelsall said. “Our partnerships with Indigenous ranger groups, local communities, and police strengthen our operations and extend our reach across what is a vast and often very remote Northern Territory coastline with over 800 islands.

“The work of the rangers and the police on this occasion underscores our Border Watch message: locals know what looks out of place in their own communities and act as an extra pair of eyes and ears in remote parts of the country.”

LUNAR is multi-agency operation led by the ABF, established in December 2024 to target illegal foreign fishing in waters off the Northern Territory coastline.



