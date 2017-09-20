Ecoslops Seeks Authorization for Marseilles Project

Ecoslops, an innovative technology company that upgrades ship-generated hydrocarbon residues, or “slops”, into valuable new fuels and light bitumen, has announced the formal application to the French competent authorities for an authorization to operate an oil residue waste-processing unit at La Mède, near Marseilles in partnership with Total group.

Within this partnership, in which Ecoslops will get a majority stake, and as soon as a unique authorization is given (building and operation permits), the building of a micro-refinery unit with a 30,000 tons per year capacity should start mid 2018.

This unit should be operational by the end of 2018.

Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards.