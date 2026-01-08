US Department of Labor Awards $13.8m to Train American Shipbuilders

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the award of nearly $14 million in funding to support the development of programs aimed at reinvigorating and rebuilding the U.S. maritime industry and workforce.

Administered by the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the department awarded $8 million to Delaware County Community College and $5.8 million to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy to advance the next generation of American shipbuilders through hands-on training programs developed in conjunction with international partners.

Implementing these programs advances the department’s goal of reaching 1 million registered apprenticeships nationwide as part of the President’s promise to restore American manufacturing and put American working families first.

The projects will develop a specialized, internationally recognized curriculum on shipbuilding trades to expand apprenticeship opportunities in the United States, working directly with U.S. shipyards and supporting innovation in areas such as modular and icebreaker technology.

The initiative seeks to revitalize and rebuild the U.S. maritime industry and workforce, while also promoting national security and economic prosperity. The projects also support Executive Order, “Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future,” by ensuring workforce programs align with real-world emerging industry needs.

These efforts support the growing strategic importance of collaborating with allied nations on maritime issues in the Arctic and polar regions. The U.S. recently signed a joint statement of intent with Canada and Finland to continue the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort Pact, strengthening Arctic security and maritime capability.

Delaware County Community College, founded in 1967, is a federally recognized Maritime Center of Excellence with a strong track record in workforce development and maintaining industry partnerships.

Established in 1891, Massachusetts Maritime Academy is one of the nation’s oldest maritime academies with decades of experience preparing cadets and mid-career professionals for service in shipping, defense, and energy industries.