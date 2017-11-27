Panama Maritime Authority Authorizes Dromon Bureau of Shipping

Panama Maritime Authority has authorized Dromon Bureau of Shipping (DBS) as a Classification Society, Recognized Organization (RO) and Recognized Security Organization (RSO) to perform class and statutory certification services on behalf of the Flag Administration.

The agreement was signed by Fernando Solorzano, General Director of Merchant Marine of the Republic of Panama and Andreas Nicolaou, Managing Director of DBS. The signing ceremony took place on 24th of November 2017 at the presence of Honourable Jorge Barakat Pitty, Minister of Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Panama, Ms Yaritza Romero, Chief of Staff of Panama Maritime Authority and the top Management of DBS.

The Honourable Jorge Barakat Pitty, Minister of Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Panama at his message, stated: “I believe with this agreement signed today, the Panama Maritime Authority and Dromon Bureau of Shipping will improve and continue improving the quality of our fleet”.

In a statement DBS Managing Director Andreas Nicolaou stated: “All of us at Dromon are delighted that this recognition coincides with the 100th year anniversary of the Panama Ship Registry. This recognition constitutes a milestone for further development of our Organization. All duties and responsibilities of this recognition will be undertaken with the utmost diligence and professionalism.”

DBS dedication to quality services is reflected in the trust and confidence shown by the largest Flag Administration in the world to authorize our Organization. DBS considers a great milestone the authorization granted by the Panama Maritime Authority that as of today we will be able to provide all statutory services.

This milestone comes after a year of great achievements for our Organization including our approval by Liberia Registry for the IMO Data Collection System, our accreditation by UKAS for EU MRV Regulation, the connection of our ERETES platform with Equasis and our acceptance as a data provider, the release of automatic email notification from ERETES platform, our successful transition to ISO 9001:2015 one year in advance from the deadline and the introduction of our PSC Preventive Inspection Scheme.