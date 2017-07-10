Marine Link
Monday, July 10, 2017

New Order for EMRI Autopilot

July 10, 2017

Photo: EMRI

Photo: EMRI

Furetank is about to delivery its newest generation of environment friendly product and chemical tankers, which are intended to sail in the waters surrounding Sweden.

Especially the archipelagos are difficult to navigate through but as Furetank has experienced, the EMRI autopilots can do the job together with a good ECDIS voyage planning.

Per-Anders Höglund, Chief Security Officer at Furetank, said,  “From what we have gotten of feedback from our people on the bridges, we can tell that the EMRI autopilot is both a reliable auto- and track pilot in tight spots, and due to EMRI’s history of reducing ships’ oil consumption, it only aided to the choice of their autopilot for this generation of eco-friendly tankers”
 
Besides the autopilot, Furetank’s new fleet will receive its Remote-Control System from EMRI. This entails the central steering wheel on the bridge, the mini wheels for the wings, the Non-Follow-Up system and lever, mode selectors, displays, as well as physical rudder angle indicators to be mounted directly on the rudder. Furetank has made an active choice in selecting EMRI as the provider due to experiences with earlier ships, and the long history between the two companies continues to grow longer each year.

