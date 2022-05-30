Avenir LNG Takes Delivery of LNG Bunker Supply Vessel

Avenir LNG Limited has taken delivery of the Avenir Achievement, the second 20,000 cbm dual-purpose, liquefied natural gas supply and bunkering vessel (LBV) delivered from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. (“SOE”). The Avenir Achievement is the sixth vessel to be delivered into the Avenir fleet.

The vessel will be equipped with BOG reliquefication and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) capabilities, making her the world’s largest, most efficient and versatile LNG Bunker Supply Vessel.

From delivery, the vessel will initially be employed on a 6-month time charter party with New Fortress Energy, before starting a 3-year time charter party with Shell to begin in Q1 2023. The time charter party with Shell has the option to be extended up to 5 years.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, said:"We are delighted to see the delivery of the Avenir Achievement and the completion of Avenir’s phase 1 newbuilding program. This has been an enormous joint effort from the shipyard and Avenir team through a challenging period over the past three years. This is yet another important milestone for Avenir as we successfully conclude our initial asset development programme, having brought 6 newbuild vessels and our small-scale terminal in Sardinia into service over the past 18 months."



"We continue to see enormous growth potential in the small-scale LNG segment and we expect to announce our phase-2 growth program in the second half of 2022, bringing additional small-scale LNG terminals and vessels into the market. Our global presence has expanded rapidly with Avenir assets / Partnerships now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, and Caribbean. I am enormously proud of what the Avenir team has achieved in such a short period of time, especially given the global environment in the last 24 months."

Avenir has an enormously bright future as we continue to build the company into the leading small-scale LNG supplier globally.”

