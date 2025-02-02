AWO Urges Newsom to Act on CARB Rule Amendments

The American Waterways Operators (AWO) recently sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, urging him to withdraw the 2022 amendments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Commercial Harbor Craft rule, particularly in light of CARB’s withdrawal of its requests to enforce emissions rules for California’s truck and rail industries, leaving only harbor craft subject to CARB’s stringent regulations.

The AWO is the tugboat, towboat, and barge industry’s advocate for safe, sustainable, and efficient transportation on America’s waterways, oceans and coasts. The letter states that the industry moves over 665 million tons of cargo each year while emitting 43% less greenhouse gases than rail and 832% less than trucks – the two transportation sectors that no longer need comply with CARB’s most recent emissions rules.

“Without your leadership to withdraw and revise the regulations, commercial harbor craft operators will be displaced by less sustainable modes of freight transportation, impairing the safety and efficiency of California’s ports and undermining commerce as the state is already facing the aftermath of large-scale natural disasters.

"A recent survey by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association found that there has already been an exodus of harbor craft since the regulations were adopted, resulting in a lack of ship-assist tugboats necessary to keep deep draft vessels operating safely and efficiently and threatening cascading problems for California’s supply chain.”



