AYK Energy Powers Electric Tug Milestone with Svitzer Balder Trials

Marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy said the transition to electric-powered workboats is accelerating as a battery-methanol harbor tug completed sea trials ahead of delivery.

The Svitzer Balder, built by Türkiye’s Uzmar shipyard, is described by the company as the most powerful electric escort tug, capable of operating in near-open ocean conditions as well as in harbor.

The vessel is set to be delivered to the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden, where it is expected to carry out more than 90% of towing and docking operations using a battery-electric powertrain.

AYK Energy supplied the tug with an ABS-certified AriesA 6MWh battery system, which has an expected lifespan of around 10 years, and supported sea trials.

“I would like to thank Uzmar and Svitzer for trusting AYK to build and deliver this battery system. AYK is proving that battery technology is evolving and becoming more powerful, more advanced and more competitive. At a time of volatile oil prices battery power is offering an increasingly attractive safe harbour to vessel operators,” said Chris Kruger, AYK Energy founder.

The tug features a proprietary TRAnsverse design developed by Svitzer and is supported by dual-fuel methanol engines for backup and extended range.

AYK said demand for its battery systems is rising across maritime sectors including ferries, cruise ships, workboats and container vessels.

The battery for the Svitzer Balder was manufactured at the company’s facility in Zhuhai, China, which has an annual production capacity of 300 MWh with potential to expand to 1 GWh.