Azamara Taps VIKAND for Fleet Medical Management

Maritime medical operations and public health provider VIKAND said it has entered into a multiyear agreement with Azamara to manage all medical operations aboard its four-ship fleet.

Holistically designed for Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit, and the newest ship in the fleet, Azamara Onward, VIKAND’s comprehensive approach to cruise line healthcare includes medical facility operations, outbreak prevention and mitigation, emergency support, formulary and biomedical equipment management, medical staffing, and ongoing consultation. VIKAND’s solutions cover every aspect of onboard medical care to provide a protected environment for guests and crew alike with direct benefits of maintaining operational continuity and reducing risk.

Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara, said, “Our goal is to provide unique travel experiences in unparalleled destinations while keeping health and safety top of mind. Healthcare is essential to our brand and the destinations we visit. Our collaboration with VIKAND leaves this critical necessity of onboard public health in experienced hands to provide the highest standard of care.”