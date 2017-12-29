Azerbaijan, Russia Introduces New Cruise

The Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ACSC) Rauf Veliyev and Konstantin Anisimov, the General Director of Moscow River Shipping Company (MRSC) signed in Baku a memorandum of cooperation in cruise shipping in the Caspian region with the use of the new cruise passenger vessel "Peter the Great".

The agreement was signed during the visit of the Russian delegation headed by Konstantin Anisimov to Baku.

The agreement provides for joint activities on study and development of optimal routes for cruise passenger vessels, such as ports of the Black Sea - inland waterways of the Russian Federation - Astrakhan - ports of the Caspian Sea; Moscow-Baku; Astrakhan - Makhachkala - Baku; Baku-Anzali- Nowshahr -Turkmenbashi-Aktau-Astrakhan and others.

Shipping companies of the two countries will conduct preparation of joint investment projects, including joint exploitation of the “Peter the Great” cruise passenger liner and the construction of new cruise vessels for the development of sea tourism along the planned routes.

ACSC and MRSC will work together to develop the coastal infrastructure to organize cruise tours - including berths, border posts, customs and sanitary control, bunkering and supply, and to optimize port charges and share experience of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In the course of the meeting with the leadership of the Shipping Company Mr. Anisimov noted the great opportunities of tourism of Baku. From this point of view, the organization of sea cruises will attract tourists to Azerbaijan, he highlighted.

This project will attract tourists from the EU countries, USA, Australia, China and other regions of the world.

According to the signed memorandum, by the end of 2019, the sea tours of the Russian cruise liner Peter the Great will start in Baku. Initially the tours will be carried out on the route Astrakhan-Baku, but from 2020 it will pass through other Russian cities.

The construction of the first cruise liner in the Caspian Sea - "Peter the Great" is underway at the Russian shipyard "Lotos" in Astrakhan. Appropriate facilities will be set on board: restaurants, spa, gyms, bars, sun decks with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi, which will be covered by tent in bad weather conditions. Generally, the liner in terms of standards of its equipment and comfort will correspond to a five-star hotel.