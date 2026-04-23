Wärtsilä, Erik Thun Agree Overhaul Partnership for Fleet Support

Wärtsilä has signed a long-term overhaul agreement with Sweden’s Erik Thun Group, covering maintenance and technical support across its fleet.

The agreement, developed with fleet management partner MF Shipping Group, includes overhaul services, field and technical services, workshop support and spare parts supply.

The work is aimed at supporting the performance and lifespan of engines, propulsion systems and shaft line equipment across the fleet.

Wärtsilä will provide maintenance and field services to reduce downtime, as well as workshop support to restore components and ensure they meet original equipment standards.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to reliable operations and continuous improvement. We continue to introduce new and increasingly sustainable generations of vessels, and in this, the know-how and expertise of Wärtsilä plays an important role,” said Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director of Erik Thun Group.

“By delivering broad service coverage and OEM-level support, we can enhance fleet reliability, minimize downtime, reduce fuel consumption and simplify overhaul planning for short sea schedules.

“As the industry moves towards decarbonized operations, Wärtsilä provides the lifecycle support needed to ensure compliance, operational performance, and future-ready viability,” added Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts & Field Service at Wärtsilä Marine.

Erik Thun Group operates around 50 vessels, including dry cargo vessels, product tankers and cement carriers, primarily in Northern European short sea shipping routes.