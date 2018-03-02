Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Overhauls Towing, Supply Vessel
Major overhaul of the towing and supply vessel "Andoga" belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company has been completed, said a press release.
