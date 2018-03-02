Marine Link
Saturday, March 3, 2018

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Overhauls Towing, Supply Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2018

Andoga. Photo: Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping

Andoga. Photo: Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping

 Major overhaul of the towing and supply vessel "Andoga" belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company has been completed, said a press release. 

The main engines, main and reserve pumps, pipeline systems, power plants and control equipment, steering and auxiliary steering device were repaired.
 
Two new diesel engines were installed, damaged parts of the hull and a wooden deck cover were replaced, and the lighting system was updated.
 
Along with this, the repair work was also carried out in the living quarters of the working personnel, the sanitary facilities and the dining room. The living and service spaces of the crew, as well as the sanitary and living conditions created on the vessel, meet all standards.
 
During the repair, the underwater parts and surface of the vessel are cleaned and painted.
 
The vessel successfully passed the sea trials.
 
The towing and supply vessel "Andoga" is used for the supply of oil and gas production facilities, towing of heavy constructions, drilling rigs, transportation of anchors. The vessel with a length of 67.58 and a width of 13.8 meters is equipped with two 9R32 engines produced by Wartsila compaby with a capacity of 2,3915 h.p.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News