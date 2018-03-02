Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Overhauls Towing, Supply Vessel

Major overhaul of the towing and supply vessel "Andoga" belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company has been completed, said a press release.

Two new diesel engines were installed, damaged parts of the hull and a wooden deck cover were replaced, and the lighting system was updated.

Along with this, the repair work was also carried out in the living quarters of the working personnel, the sanitary facilities and the dining room. The living and service spaces of the crew, as well as the sanitary and living conditions created on the vessel, meet all standards.

During the repair, the underwater parts and surface of the vessel are cleaned and painted.

The vessel successfully passed the sea trials.