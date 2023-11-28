Babcock Awarded More Dreadnought Contracts

Babcock has been awarded two further contracts for work on the UK’s new Dreadnought Class submarine worth a combined £121 million.

The contracts include a 4.5-year £66 million contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide input into the development of the support solution for the UK’s new Dreadnought Class submarines. The new Class of submarine will replace the Vanguard Class in the early 2030s to maintain a Continuous At Sea Deterrent.

Babcock will also provide the MOD with technical and management support, engineering best practice and submarine maintenance achievability.

In addition, Babcock has been awarded a £55 million contract by BAE Systems for Weapon Handling and Launch System (WHLS) and Submerged Signal Ejector equipment for boats 2-4 of the Dreadnought Class.

The agreements follow the recent signing of a five-year contract with the MOD to support the detailed design for the new SSN AUKUS submarines, which will replace the Astute Class hunter-killer fleet from the late 2030s.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: “Contributing our extensive expertise on the complex support submarines require is a hugely important aspect to the design of this new platform. By participating early in the program, we will help to maximise the UK’s future defence capabilities”.

Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge said: “It is undeniable the pivotal role that British industry plays in the defence of our nation and our allies, and I’m committed to supporting UK companies who are continuing to bolster our security whilst driving prosperity across our economy. The Dreadnought Class will be central to keeping our country safe and will further enhance our world-renowned submarine fleet.”

Babcock has a proven track record for managing critical assets in highly regulated environments. Owning and operating the UK’s only Nuclear Licensed facility for refitting and defueling nuclear submarines, Babcock sustains the entirety of the Royal Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet, including the delivery of through-life support and life extension of the Vanguard, Trafalgar, and Astute Submarine Classes.

Internationally, Babcock provides products, systems and support for navies around the world, including submarine sustainment expertise to support the Canadian and Australian Navies in maintaining, modifying, and extending the life of in-service submarines.



