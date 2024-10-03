BAE Systems Awarded $92 Million to Build Propulsors for US Navy Submarines

BAE Systems announced it has been awarded a $92 million U.S. Navy contract to continue building propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine program. Under this contract, BAE Systems will deliver the Propulsor Forward Assemblies, as well as design engineering support services and support and sustainment hardware.

“During the more than three decades that BAE Systems has manufactured propulsors for the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet, we have developed significant expertise in the fabrication of complex heavy structures,” said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. “We remain committed to building high-quality, reliable submarine structures and systems in support of U.S. Navy shipbuilding requirements, and our expert workforce and facilities are prepared to take on additional complex submarine assemblies to strengthen our strategic submarine industrial base.”

The Navy’s submarine force will continue to receive propulsion systems from BAE Systems’ experienced and dedicated submarine structures production workforce at our Submarine Center of Excellence in Louisville, Kentucky. The company will also continue to provide engineering and business support from its Minneapolis, Minnesota, facility. To date, BAE Systems has delivered 33 forward assemblies to the U.S. Navy.

BAE Systems is a critical member of the submarine industrial base. With the advanced manufacturing capabilities of its Louisville facility, BAE Systems is also building a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine. The Louisville site also builds the Virginia Payload Module launch tubes, which enable Virginia-Class submarines to fire Tomahawk missiles and future payloads.