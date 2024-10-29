BAE Systems Ship Repair Begins Making Submarine Components

BAE Systems won a contract by General Dynamics Electric Boat for deck module fabrication in support of U.S. Navy submarine programs. The contract between the companies will cover the production and shipment of structural steel components for both Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines from BAE Systems’ facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

BAE Systems currently provides support to the U.S. Navy Submarine Industrial Base through various business operations, particularly the company’s Louisville, Kentucky facility. Earlier this year, Jacksonville shipyard employees began supporting submarine fabrication at multiple sites across the industrial base. For its upcoming work, the shipyard has also drawn upon the expertise of the company’s business unit that fabricates other submarine components.