Bahamas Defense Force Orders Four New Vessels from SAFE Boats

SAFE Boats International (SBI) reports it signed a contract with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF), adding another four 41-foot Interceptors to its current fleet of existing SAFE Boat vessels.

This latest contract, signed January 11, is the result of collaborating efforts over the past three years between RBDF and SBI, the Pacific Northwest boatbuilder said. This contract is a fully funded, direct purchase by the RBDF to supply four vessels, trailers and support vehicles.

Signing the contract for the Bahamian government was the Honorable Wayne Munroe, Minister of Defense along with Richard Schwarz, CEO of SAFE Boats International. Also in attendance: the RBDF Commodore, Raymond King and his staff officers and Scott Clanton, Director of Business Development-East for SBI.