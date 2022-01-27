Ballast Water Management: Techcross Reports Record Start to 2022

Despite the prolonged COVID-19, Techcross reports that it has kicked off the new year with a new record in earnings and a sales growth.

As of the third week of January, Techcross sold Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) for 81 ships, representing already its largest January sales revenue with an order intake of $23 million, expected to exceed $26 million by the time the month is done.

In addition, Techcorss finished Factory Acceptance Test (FATs ) for 93 ships also set a new monthly record for the company, and 83 ships already have reserved FATs in February with more expected, potentially pushing over the100 mark.

Finally, in terms of the delivery of post-inspected products, Techcross also set new company records. As of the third week of January, shipping products for 72 ships were confirmed. This is the largest figure in the company history, but there is still one week to go until the month end and more sales revenue is expected. A department in charge is currently coordinating a shipment schedule before the Lunar New Year Holidays.

"Techcross has the largest production factory in the world and is capable of producing more than 3,300 sets of BWMS," said a company representative, noting that the company to date has installed more than 4,200 systems.