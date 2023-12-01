Banga Takes Hong Kong Shipowners Association Helm

Angad Banga of the Caravel Group was elected as new Chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA). He succeeded Wellington Koo, of Valles Steamship Co., Ltd, who stepped down after completing his two-year term as Chairman of the HKSOA.

Banga has also taken over the Chairmanship of Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA) at the same time.

Banga’s tenure as Chairman of ASA will come to an end on the day of ASA’s next AGM to be held in Hong Kong on 28 May 2024.