PMSA’s Michele Grubbs Joins CII Board of Directors

Michele Grubbs, vice president at the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA), has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII), a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting and promoting the business of international trade and the intermodal transportation community.

Grubbs has been with PMSA since 2004, overseeing its Long Beach office. PMSA, an independent nonprofit association, represents ocean carriers, marine terminal operators, and the maritime industry on the U.S. West Coast. Before joining PMSA, Grubbs held various roles in the aerospace industry, focusing on international trade policy and marketing in Washington D.C., California, and Western Europe.

"Michele brings a wealth of expertise in international trade policy, legislation, and community affairs to our board,” said Chris Brooks, president of CII. “Her contributions have enhanced PMSA's reputation as a leading advocacy association. As our latest board member, she offers a fresh perspective and invaluable insights that will bolster CII in advancing its mission to support international trade."

In addition to her executive role at PMSA, Grubbs is a member of the Advisory Board for the Center of International Trade and Transportation (CITT) at California State University, Long Beach, and is a board member of the Southern California Marine Exchange.