Marine Link
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Ocean RIG Files for Bankruptcy Protection in US

March 28, 2017

Photo: Ocean RIG

Photo: Ocean RIG

Rig contractor Ocean RIG UDW Inc filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court amid a deep and prolonged downturn in the industry.


Shares of the company plunged 36.4 percent to 46 cents in early trading on Tuesday.


The Cyprus-based company, which had $3.25 billion in debt as of Dec. 31, filed for bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York on Monday.


Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, Chapter 15 grants a foreign company protection from creditors looking to seize its assets in the country. The company said on Tuesday it entered into an agreement with creditors representing over 72 percent of Ocean RIG's outstanding consolidated indebtedness for a financial restructuring.


Ocean Rig's chief executive, George Economou, said last year that the company would consider alternatives, including a possible reorganization under US bankruptcy laws. Last year, Hercules Offshore Inc filed for bankruptcy protection, just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy.

 

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News