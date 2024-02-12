BAR Tech Signs European Supplier for Wind Propulsion Systems

BAR Technologies, a developer of wind propulsion systems, has entered into partnership with floating offshore wind platforms pioneer Nervion Naval Offshore to manage and oversee the production of BAR Technologies’ wing sail design WindWings in Europe.

The agreement with Nervion, a company owned by Amper Group and with factories in Ferrol and As Somozas in Galicia, Spain, is the first manufacturing partnership for BAR Technologies outside of China.

It is expected to provide European customers, or any customers who utilize drydocks in the region, with local WindWings supply.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nervion will manage the value chain of procurement and construction of WindWings, and their installation throughout all the shipyards, in Europe.

Additionally, Nervion will manage the servicing of WindWings during their operational life cycle, alongside running training on the operation of the wing sails for vessel crews.

BAR Technologies will retain the obligation to continue to innovate and establish additional WindWings sizes and offerings.

“The establishment of a European supplier of WindWings offers the opportunity to grow global sales of WindWings, as vessel owners increasingly look to add wind propulsion to existing and new build vessels to comply with EU regulations.

“Partnering with Nervion enables us to work with an organization with a legacy in wind energy manufacturing, to enhance the geographical availability of our WindWings technology,” said John Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of BAR Technologies.

“With shipping undergoing transformational change, especially now that shipping is included with the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, we recognized the significance of the opportunity to work with BAR Technologies in bringing its pioneering WindWings technology to the market here in Europe,” added Roberto Bouzas, General Manager at Nervion Naval Offshore.

BAR’s agreement with Nervion adds to its existing partnership with China Merchants (CMET), which offers sales and manufacture of WindWings in Asia.