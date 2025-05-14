BAR Technologies Appoints New Technical Director

BAR Technologies, a leader in maritime decarbonization solutions, has appointed Yıldız Saraç Williams as its new Technical Director, effective June 12, 2025. A Chartered Engineer and Naval Architect with extensive consultancy experience, Yıldız joins the company during a period of expansion and global demand for its clean maritime technologies.

Yıldız brings more than 25 years of experience from Lloyd’s Register, BMT and Global Maritime, where she led various marine consultancy projects across commercial shipping. She is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architect. Her appointment reflects BAR Technologies’ ongoing investment in high-calibre technical and diverse leadership as it scales to meet the increasing demand for its innovations, including WindWings, Aerobridge superstructures, hull optimization technologies and zero-emission vessel systems.

“Decarbonizing the maritime sector is one of the defining challenges of our time, and it’s something I’m deeply passionate about,” said Yıldız. “I’m honored to join BAR Technologies, a company at the forefront of sustainable innovation and to work alongside such a talented, creative team. What excites me most is being part of an environment where every contribution has a real impact and where we are collectively pushing the boundaries to shape a cleaner future for shipping.”

Yıldız joins an expanding team of engineers and industry experts, with BAR Technologies adding 20 new hires in 2024 alone. The company has recently delivered a 32% reduction in fuel consumption on the MV Pyxis Ocean through WindWings® technology, independently verified by DNV Maritime.

This appointment follows the planned transition of former CTO Simon Schofield, who will remain involved with the company as a consultant, shareholder and friend.