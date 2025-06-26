Bardex Opens Australia Office

Bardex, a leader in products and engineering services that make ports and shipyards safer, more efficient, and more profitable, has announced the opening of its office in Melbourne, Australia.

Despite its extensive coastline, Australia historically has not prioritized developing its maritime infrastructure. However, the demand for ports and shipyards that support maritime sustainment, developing offshore wind, and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas assets is growing and will only intensify over the next three decades and beyond as the country seeks to develop sovereign capability.

Richard McAllister, who joined Bardex in late 2023, heads the new Melbourne office as Director of Bardex Australia.

In that role, his focus will be on strategic ports and shipyards that prepare Australia to meet the growing demands for maritime sustainment, offshore wind, and decommissioning oil and gas assets. Such projects will also benefit local economies and workforces.

Richard and the full array of Bardex resources are prepared to help Australia meet these challenges by designing marine infrastructure, such as multi-purpose ports and shipyards, that support activity across a range of sectors, including:

Maritime defense

Offshore energy

Shipbuilding and maintenance

O&G decommissioning

Shipping

Since Richard’s engagement in Australia, Bardex has been in active discussions with the highest levels of state and federal government and has been working closely with a number of key ports in the region on multiuse infrastructure that will support Australia's burgeoning maritime needs as well as regional workforces and manufacturing.