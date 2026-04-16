Hahn Appointed VP, Tech Transfer and Strategy at Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics has announced the appointment of Colleen Hahn as Vice President, Technology Transfer and Strategy, strengthening the company's senior leadership team as it continues to expand its presence in the United States and advance its global growth strategy.

In her new role, Hahn will focus primarily on the United States market while supporting Cellula's wider global strategy through market intelligence, customer engagement, strategic outreach, and partnership development across the company's subsidiaries and partner network.

Hahn brings experience in partnership development, commercialization, and strategic market growth across advanced technology sectors, including recent work focused on autonomous technology commercialization in the US defense market. She also brings a track record of engagement across the wider defense and autonomy community.

"Cellula has built a strong reputation for delivering advanced subsea capability with real operational relevance," said Hahn. "I am pleased to join the company at an important stage in its growth and look forward to supporting its US market development while helping strengthen the partnerships, customer engagement, and strategic alignment that will contribute to its long-term success."