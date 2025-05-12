Bardex Technical Sales Engineer Selected for 2025 OTC Class of Emerging Leaders

Bardex Corp. is pleased to announce that the Offshore Technology Conference has awarded Daniel Toerner a spot in its 2025 Emerging Leaders class. Each year, the OTC recognizes up-and-coming professionals whose work in the energy industry demonstrates the kind of talent and commitment that puts them on a course toward being future leaders in the offshore energy sector. Each recipient of the award, who has been in the industry for fewer than 10 years, is selected by the previous year’s class.

Toerner, who earned a B.S. in ocean engineering from Texas A&M University in 2020, joined Bardex in 2024 as a technical sales engineer, developing business globally for engineered solutions in offshore mooring and shiplift systems. The experience he brings to this role includes naval architecture for vessels in inter-coastal waterways and asset integrity management for offshore operations. He is currently the Student Section Chair for the Texas section of the SNAME (Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers) and was a member of the Young Professional subcommittee for the Deepwater Operations/Topside, Platforms, and Hulls conference in 2023.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to be one of this year’s OTC Emerging Leaders,” says Toerner. “I am thankful to all my family, friends, and colleagues who have supported and guided me to this point in my career. I look forward to continuing to grow in this industry that I love and hope to live up to the standards this award brings.”

The OTC will be welcoming the 2025 Emerging Leaders class with an award ceremony and reception on May 6.