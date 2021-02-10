Bawat's BWTS Being Offered for Portside Applications

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based venture builder Green Swan Partners said it has teamed up with Bawat to deploy the Danish firm’s ballast water treatment technology in portside applications.

The two companies have formed joint venture Ballast Technology Services (BTS), which will finance and operate these mobile systems in ports globally. It will offer contingency treatment services to vessels arriving at these ports and provide vessel owners that opt not to install BWMS on their vessels with a ballast treatment service.

The Bawat ballast water treatment system is a filter-less, single-pass system utilizing a pasteurization process to kill biological pathogens in untreated water.

“Under the Ballast Water Management Convention sponsored by the IMO, an international treaty was established in 2004 which requires signatory flag states to ensure that ships flagged by them comply with standards and procedures for the management and control of ships' ballast water and sediments,” said Marcus Hummer, CEO of Bawat. “Most ships are already required to meet D1 compliance. Over the next three and half years, all ships will be required to meet the more stringent D2 standard with full compliance required in September 2024.”

“Recent studies and anecdotal information show that a significant portion of ballast water treatment systems in service on vessels are out of compliance after commissioning,” said Anders Flensborg, Partner at GSP. “This creates a tremendous opportunity to provide a ballast water treatment-as-a-service (TaaS) on a contingency basis. This will save vessel owners time and money in avoided fines as well as protect fragile ocean ecosystems in destination ports. It is a win-win for industry and society.”

BTS said it has several ongoing discussions with ports, terminal operators and regulatory authorities around the world.