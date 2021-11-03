Bay Shipbuilding to Build Second LNG Bunker Barge for Polaris

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announced Wednesday it will build a second liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge for PNE Marine Holdings, an affiliate of Northstar Terminals subsidiary Polaris New Energy. The new 5,500 cubic meter (CBM) capacity barge will be a sister to Clean Canaveral, which is scheduled to be delivered to Polaris in mid-November.

The maritime sector is seeing growing demand for economical supply of LNG fueling, with more than 400 new vessels utilizing the cleaner burning fuel expected to be in service over the next several years as the industry advances its sustainability goals through a transition to lower carbon fuels.

The new barge, which will be paired with a tug as an articulated tug and barge unit (ATB), adds to Northstar’s growing fleet delivering LNG to cruise ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, car carriers and tankers that are in service or on order today.

Tim Casey, Senior Vice President – LNG for Northstar, said, “LNG is recognized as a clean, dependable and competitively priced fuel for the shipping industry. The completion of this sister vessel to the Clean Canaveral further distinguishes Northstar’s capabilities to manage the last-mile logistics of LNG safely and effectively across the US coastline. The new capacity will provide unmatched reliability and flexibility in the current market and is the next step in our strategy to create a complete platform of LNG logistical solutions for marine customers.”

The barge, designed by Vard Marine, will be fitted with four 1,375 CBM IMO Type C tanks, utilizing a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wärtsilä. Upon completion, the vessel will be 340’ overall length, 66’ beam, and 32’-10” deep. The ATB will be an Oceans Classed ABS barge.

Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Vice President and General Manager, said, “Thanks to our continued partnership with Northstar and its affiliate companies, we are amassing our extensive in-house expertise in the design and construction of LNG bunker barge capabilities.”

“As we begin constructing our second LNG bunker barge for Polaris, we are excited to bring the expertise of Fincantieri, our bunker barge design knowledge, and our passion for delivering the highest quality, on-time products to the LNG market.”