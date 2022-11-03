Marine Link
Sunday, November 6, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Joins Green Marine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 3, 2022

Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp., a full-service ship repair yard located in the Port Jersey area of New York/New Jersey harbor, is the newest participant in Green Marine – a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

To complete Green Marine’s certification, the Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp. will assess its environmental performance based on the program’s applicable indicators, which address air pollutants and greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community impacts. The annual certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant independently verified every two years.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Floating Wind: Through the pilot stage

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week