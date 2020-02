SAAM Towage Canada transported BC Ferries’ first two electric hybrid ferries from Ogden Point to Point Hope Maritime, where inspection and final testing will be conducted.

Scheduled to begin operating mid-year, the ferries have 300-person, 47-vehicle capacity and feature low CO2 and noise emissions.

The crews of the tugs Salish and Hyack were in charge of the operation, which spanned 80 nautical miles and lasted close to 26 hours from port to port.

(Photo: SAAM Towage Canada)