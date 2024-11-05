Beating the Heat: R.W. Fernstrum & Company Celebrates 75

R.W. Fernstrum & Company was founded by Robert W. Fernstrum in Menominee, Mich., 75 years ago, a quintessential U.S. manufacturing story. The company was born in the aftermath of WWII, founded on an invention developed during the war by Robert W. Fernstrum to help solve an engine overheating problem that was plaguing U.S. Navy landing craft. Family owned and operated from day one, today the company includes a fourth generation of family that aims to continue the legacy of its founder. From its’ core market of maritime and offshore energy, R.W. Fernstrum heat exchange systems can be found in a multitude of applications, from tsunami early detection buoys in the Indian Ocean to wave energy devices to underwater server farms.