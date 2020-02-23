Belships Sells Bulker to Marti Shipping

Belships ASA, a bulk carrier operator and ship management company, has confirmed that it entered into an agreement with Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for a bareboat charter and subsequent sale of BELEAST.



The 50 000 dwt bulk carrier was built in 2006 and was the oldest ship in Belships fleet. BELEAST was delivered in December as planned and Belships realized a gain of USD 4.4m.



The Charterer has an obligation to purchase the vessel within 24 months and the net cash flow during the period will be approximately USD 3.5m after repayment of outstanding loans.



In October, Belships agreed a 7-year bareboat charter for a 61 000 dwt Ultramax bulk carrier newbuilding from Shin Kurushima, Japan. The vessel was delivered in February 2020 and named BELAJA.



The estimated cash breakeven for the Vessel upon delivery is about USD 11 000 per day including operational expenses. Belships paid a sum of USD 3m prior to delivery. The agreement comes with purchase options below current market values and can be exercised after the fourth year until the end of the charter.



In December, Belships announced it had entered into agreement for a 10-year bareboat charter of a 64 000 dwt Ultramax bulk carrier newbuilding. The vessel will be delivered by Imabari Shipyard during second half of 2020. Estimated cash breakeven for the vessel upon delivery is about USD 10 750 per day including operational expenses.



Belships will pay a sum of USD 3m upon signing contract, expected to occur during March 2020. The agreement comes with purchase options below current market values and can be exercised after the fourth year until the end of the charter.



In December, acquisition was announced for a modern secondhand Ultramax bulk carrier from Japanese Owners for a price of USD 24.5m. The 63 000 dwt vessel was built in 2017 by Imabari shipyard. Conditional subjects have been lifted and the agreements will be signed forthwith.



Delivery is expected during the second quarter of 2020, after having passed its intermediate drydocking survey. The payment for the vessel will be settled by issuing new shares equivalent to 50 per cent of the purchase price at a subscription price of NOK 7.15 per share, and the remaining in cash upon delivery.



The vessel is intended to utilize 60 per cent financing from the existing Accordion Tranche, equivalent to approximately 60 per cent of the purchase price. Hence, the transaction will have a positive cash effect of about USD 2.45 million.



These transactions signal the competitive advantage Belships has in sourcing ship finance. Belships’ fleet continues to increase and improve with only modest cash investments. Taking into consideration 9 acquisitions and 2 divested vessels over the past 12 months the net cash effect is less than USD 3m. The Japanese Ultramax bulk carriers entering the fleet represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today.